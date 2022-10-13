Birthday Club
Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co.

Melissa Wade
Melissa Wade(Indiana State Police)
By Steve Mehling
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of shooting her husband in the chest made an appearance in the Posey County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Melissa Wade is accused of shooting her husband back in August.

According to court records, there was a no-contact order between the suspect and her husband, Herbert Wade.

Herbert appeared in person to join in Melissa’s request to terminate the order, court records say.

The no-contact order was ended by the judge.

Melissa’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 16.

