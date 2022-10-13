Windy and dry conditions create elevated fire risk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A paltry .03″ of rain on Wednesday was not enough to dampen dry foliage across the Tri-State. A Red Flag Warning continues through sunset on Thursday as very dry and windy conditions will persist until the evening. The same conditions are expected for Friday, and numerous burn bans are now in effect across the region. Clear skies on Friday morning will allow the low to dip into the upper 30s. Highs on Friday should peak around 72. A cold front will slide through the area on Saturday, it will lack enough moisture to kick up significant rainfall, but a few showers will be possible, but not likely on Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 72 and a few isolated showers possible. Much cooler air will settle in for the first half of next week. Daily highs will reach the 50s, and lows will head down to the freezing mark.

