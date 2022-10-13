Watch Live: Spokesperson giving updates on I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project
Oct. 13, 2022
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently traveled on Highway 41 in Henderson, you may have noticed some work starting for what will be a very big project these next few years in the Henderson and Evansville area - a new bridge over the Ohio River.
It’s called the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project, and it’s broken down in several different sections leading up to that bridge construction.
