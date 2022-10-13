Watch Live: Spokesperson giving updates on I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently traveled on Highway 41 in Henderson, you may have noticed some work starting for what will be a very big project these next few years in the Henderson and Evansville area - a new bridge over the Ohio River.

It’s called the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project, and it’s broken down in several different sections leading up to that bridge construction.

On Sunrise, we’ll be speaking with spokesperson Mindy Peterson about updates on this big project.

You can see that live at 6:30 a.m.

