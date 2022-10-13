Birthday Club
Watch Live: Spokesperson giving updates on I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project

(14 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently traveled on Highway 41 in Henderson, you may have noticed some work starting for what will be a very big project these next few years in the Henderson and Evansville area - a new bridge over the Ohio River.

It’s called the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project, and it’s broken down in several different sections leading up to that bridge construction.

[Previous: Gov. Beshear breaks ground on I-69 Ohio River crossing in Henderson]

On Sunrise, we’ll be speaking with spokesperson Mindy Peterson about updates on this big project.

You can see that live at 6:30 a.m.

