Steps for internet access in rural Union Co. move forward

(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A big step to bring rural Kentuckians internet has started.

Union County Officials posted on Facebook that a buildout for the cables in the Kenergy Internet Project has started.

The Facebook post calls this a game changer.

Kenergy has said in the last few months they’re partnering with Conexon to bring broadband to rural western Kentucky for their customers.

According to a press release from the power company, the entire project spans several counties.

Officials say it’s expected to be completed in three years.

