By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front swept out the spotty light rain and ushered in cooler temps. Mostly sunny, windy, and cooler as high temperatures drop into the upper 60s. A dry airmass coupled with low humidity has prompted a Red Flag Warning. West winds gusting 30-35 miles an hour will elevate the fire danger through Friday. Outdoor burning is not recommended due to high winds and the lack of rain. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and colder as low temps drop into the upper 30s.

Friday, sunny skies and windy during the afternoon as high temps climb into the lower 70s. Southwest winds gusting 30-36 miles an hour during the afternoon will keep the fire danger elevated. Friday night, partly cloudy and not as cool with lows in the low to mid-50s.

