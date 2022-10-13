Birthday Club
22 guns stolen from Evansville storage unit, police report says

Police Lights(WABI)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly two dozen firearms were among almost 40 items stolen this week from a storage unit in Evansville.

According to a police report, the Evansville Police Department responded to a storage facility on North Burkhardt Road in reference to a burglary at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The person who filed the report and his mother were on scene when officers arrived.

Police say they told officers that the property manager drove by the mother’s storage unit and saw it was unlocked. When police arrived on scene, officers say they found the locks had been cut.

In total, the report states that 22 firearms, 15 speakers, fishing equipment and a craftsman toolbox were all missing. The mother told EPD officers the firearms belonged to her husband.

According to the report, crime scene was called to take photographs and collect possible evidence.

The burglary is still under investigation.

