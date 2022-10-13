Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Over half of US experiencing drought conditions

FILE - The Northern Hemisphere's extreme summer drought was made 20 times more likely by...
FILE - The Northern Hemisphere's extreme summer drought was made 20 times more likely by climate change.
By KSL staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSL) - Most of the United States is experiencing drought conditions, and experts say it’s getting worse.

According to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, drought covers 55% of the country.

The drought has been spreading since the beginning of September and now covers more of the nation than it has since April.

More than 133 million people live in drought areas, which is the highest number since 2016. That’s primarily because highly populated regions like the Southeast and Midwest are now experiencing droughts.

The Mississippi River is experiencing critically low water levels, and so are many of its tributaries like the Illinois, Ohio and Missouri rivers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Vehicle crashes into building in Evansville
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to an accident with...
4 people taken to hospital after crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Brodey Murbarger.
Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for his sexual misconduct...
Gooding Jr. avoids jail in touching case, angering accusers