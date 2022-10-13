Birthday Club
Newburgh kicks off Halloween events

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Newburgh is hosting a few different events beginning Thursday night to help you get into the Halloween spirit.

Halloween Illuminations, organizers say, is a self-guided experience with nightly illumination of the woods along the red bridge area of the Rivertown Trail. Tickets are $5 per person or you can get a family pack of tickets for $20. Children 3 and under, or in a stroller do not need a ticket.

The event goes until 9pm Thursday.

Another event happening in Newburgh, Ghostly Hayrides, begins Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets for the hayride are $15 and you can buy tickets for both events online.

