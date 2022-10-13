Birthday Club
ISP: Motorcycle rider speeds away from trooper, 2 arrested

Richard Robb and Ashley Bailey
Richard Robb and Ashley Bailey(Indiana State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested two people after they say a motorcycle tried to get away and crashed.

It happened Wednesday night around 8:10 p.m.

Troopers say they spotted a motorcycle going 70 mph on the Lloyd Expressway near Weinbach Avenue.

They say they tried to stop the rider near Boeke Road, but he sped up.

Troopers say they decided not to chase the motorcycle, but they were able to get a license plate showing the owner is 40-year-old Richard Robb.

About an hour later, troopers say they went to Robb’s house.

They say his girlfriend, 38-year-old Ashley Bailey, was there. Troopers searched the house, but Robb was not there.

They say they eventually reached him by phone, but there were several discrepancies about where he was.

Troopers say he later agreed to meet them in Haubstadt where he was arrested.

Bailey is charged with false informing and assisting a criminal.

Robb is charged with Habitual Traffic Violator for Life, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, and False Informing.

