Hadi Shriners prepare for circus while activists question ethics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, protesters spoke before the Evansville City Council about their concerns regarding the annual Hadi Shrine Circus.

Dale Thomas with the Hadi Shriners told 14 News on Wednesday that preparations for this year’s shrine circus are well underway.

“I think [guests] can expect to see a lot of the same things that they’ve seen in the past at most circuses,” he said. We pride ourselves on being the last of the great three-ring circuses.”

However, at this week’s city council meeting, some folks spoke out against the circus’s use of animals.

They referenced last year, when it turned out that a man running a tiger act didn’t actually have a proper license.

“Thirty days out, when we checked the licensure, it was there,” Thomas explained. “He failed to tell us when he came in that it had been pulled the week prior.”

Thomas said that when they found out, the man was immediately fired and removed from the premises within a half hour.

For folks like Sandy Jey, the alleged deception could be a sign of larger issues.

“This only proves that no pre-show inspection is sufficient to prove these animals are treated humanely,” she explained before the city council.

She also claimed that depending on how the animals are trained, the event could violate local laws.

She quoted an animal control ordinance that would ban whipping.

“‘No animal may be induced or encouraged to perform through the use of chemical, mechanical, electrical or manual devices in a manner which will cause, or is likely to cause physical injury or suffering to the animal,’” she recited.

Thomas said that they’re very careful.

“We follow every federal and state law that there is for these animal acts,” he said.

He said this year they’ll have no exotic animals, but there will be performing elephants.

The use of wild animals in traveling circuses was actually banned in the United Kingdom in 2019 and is restricted or banned in many European countries.

There are six states that ban this as well, including Indiana’s neighbor, Illinois.

The shrine circus is the Hadi Shrine’s biggest fundraiser each year.

It begins on Thanksgiving.

