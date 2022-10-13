Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hadi Shriners prepare for circus while activists question ethics

Newscast recording
By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, protesters spoke before the Evansville City Council about their concerns regarding the annual Hadi Shrine Circus.

Dale Thomas with the Hadi Shriners told 14 News on Wednesday that preparations for this year’s shrine circus are well underway.

“I think [guests] can expect to see a lot of the same things that they’ve seen in the past at most circuses,” he said. We pride ourselves on being the last of the great three-ring circuses.”

However, at this week’s city council meeting, some folks spoke out against the circus’s use of animals.

They referenced last year, when it turned out that a man running a tiger act didn’t actually have a proper license.

“Thirty days out, when we checked the licensure, it was there,” Thomas explained. “He failed to tell us when he came in that it had been pulled the week prior.”

Thomas said that when they found out, the man was immediately fired and removed from the premises within a half hour.

For folks like Sandy Jey, the alleged deception could be a sign of larger issues.

“This only proves that no pre-show inspection is sufficient to prove these animals are treated humanely,” she explained before the city council.

She also claimed that depending on how the animals are trained, the event could violate local laws.

She quoted an animal control ordinance that would ban whipping.

“‘No animal may be induced or encouraged to perform through the use of chemical, mechanical, electrical or manual devices in a manner which will cause, or is likely to cause physical injury or suffering to the animal,’” she recited.

Thomas said that they’re very careful.

“We follow every federal and state law that there is for these animal acts,” he said.

He said this year they’ll have no exotic animals, but there will be performing elephants.

The use of wild animals in traveling circuses was actually banned in the United Kingdom in 2019 and is restricted or banned in many European countries.

There are six states that ban this as well, including Indiana’s neighbor, Illinois.

The shrine circus is the Hadi Shrine’s biggest fundraiser each year.

It begins on Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Vehicle crashes into building in Evansville
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
Evansville man charged with child molesting
Evansville man charged with child molesting

Latest News

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to an accident with...
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash with extrication in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash with extrication in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville accident with extrication
22 guns stolen from Evansville storage unit, police report says
22 guns stolen from Evansville storage unit, police report says
Evansville man arrested for multiple charges, including K9 assault
Evansville man arrested for multiple charges, including K9 assault