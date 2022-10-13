Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Gibson Co. students and staff participate in annual walk to school event

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) -A fun day for students in Gibson County.

South Gibson School Resource Officers and Haubstadt Fire officials assisted the kids of Haubstadt to school in their annual walk to school event. The students and staff followed behind a fire truck as they walked in the event on Wednesday.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office posted saying it was a great day for a stroll.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Three cars involved
Crash closes lanes of Lloyd Expressway
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville

Latest News

Evansville students surprised with Disney World trip
Evansville students surprised with Disney World trip
EVSC hosting Options Fair for upcoming high school students
EVSC hosting Options Fair for upcoming high school students
Evansville doctors react to FDA giving green light on COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
Evansville doctors react to FDA giving green light on COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
Future of 'WeTip' service faces uncertainty in Vanderburgh Co.
Future of “WeTip” service faces uncertainty in Vanderburgh Co.