Gibson Co. students and staff participate in annual walk to school event

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) -A fun day for students in Gibson County.

South Gibson School Resource Officers and Haubstadt Fire officials assisted the kids of Haubstadt to school in their annual walk to school event. The students and staff followed behind a fire truck as they walked in the event on Wednesday.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office posted saying it was a great day for a stroll.

