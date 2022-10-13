Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Former police officer accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex, authorities say

A former Texas police officer has been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say an officer has resigned after being arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex.

KLTV reports former Longview police officer Seth Estes Vanover contacted an undercover FBI special agent through an app known to be used by individuals seeking minors for sex.

According to an arrest affidavit, Vanover sent the agent several messages that included lewd photographs of females who appeared young. Based on chatlogs, officials said Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.

FBI agents subpoenaed information about Vanover’s username, phone and computers.

Authorities said they found that he used hardware owned by the city of Longview for his alleged interactions that included an iPhone, IP addresses connected with the Longview Public Library and his Texas address.

Officials said Vanover is scheduled for a court hearing on Thursday and has resigned from his position with the Longview Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Vehicle crashes into building in Evansville
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to an accident with...
4 people taken to hospital after crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Brodey Murbarger.
Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial
FILE - The Northern Hemisphere's extreme summer drought was made 20 times more likely by...
Over half of US experiencing drought conditions
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for his sexual misconduct...
Gooding Jr. avoids jail in touching case, angering accusers