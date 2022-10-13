Birthday Club
Ex-Reitz basketball star Dru Smith inks two-way deal with Miami Heat

Missouri's Dru Smith celebrates an Alabama turnover during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 69-50.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) (KY3)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIAMI (WFIE) - The Miami Heat signed former Reitz basketball standout Dru Smith to a two-way contract on Wednesday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

This marks the first NBA contract for the Evansville native.

Smith, who went undrafted out of Missouri in 2021, spent this past season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, which is the G League affiliate for the Heat. The 24-year-old guard later played with Miami during the 2022 Summer League.

Entering his second year within the Heat organization, Smith made a strong impression during the NBA preseason, averaging 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over four games. He turned in his best performance of the preseason on Monday, delivering a 15-point outing against the Houston Rockets.

The two-way deal will allow Smith to suit up for as many as 50 games this season for the Heat.

