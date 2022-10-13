Evansville’s Victory Theatre experiencing delays with new sign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Victory Theatre officials in Evansville continue to wait for their new sign to be installed.

Money for the theatre’s new sign was raised throughout 2021 with the hope of the new vertical sign being installed by the end of the year. As of 2022, officials say the parts they need are currently locked in a storage container, hindered by supply chain issues.

With no alternate parts that could fill the void, all officials can do is exercise patience, and they hope their donors will do the same.

“It’s kind of also down the list things their pushing to get done and get over has been what we’re hearing is kind of the jam,” says Victory Theatre Executive Director, Scott Schoenike. “It makes sense that a very specialized custom light socket, but still it seems like it’s been long enough. I get it.”

As the theatre continues to wait, Schoenike is confident the end product will be worth the wait for theatergoers.

