Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville’s Victory Theatre experiencing delays with new sign

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Victory Theatre officials in Evansville continue to wait for their new sign to be installed.

Money for the theatre’s new sign was raised throughout 2021 with the hope of the new vertical sign being installed by the end of the year. As of 2022, officials say the parts they need are currently locked in a storage container, hindered by supply chain issues.

With no alternate parts that could fill the void, all officials can do is exercise patience, and they hope their donors will do the same.

“It’s kind of also down the list things their pushing to get done and get over has been what we’re hearing is kind of the jam,” says Victory Theatre Executive Director, Scott Schoenike. “It makes sense that a very specialized custom light socket, but still it seems like it’s been long enough. I get it.”

As the theatre continues to wait, Schoenike is confident the end product will be worth the wait for theatergoers.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Vehicle crashes into building in Evansville
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to an accident with...
4 people taken to hospital after crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
League of Women Voters hold forum for Ind. House Rep. candidates
Melissa Wade
Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co.
Brodey Murbarger.
Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial
Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing
Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing