Evansville students surprised with Disney World trip

Evansville students surprised with Disney World trip
By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting day for eight students at Lincoln School on Wednesday afternoon.

These students found out they were chosen to go on a trip to Disney World with Cops Connecting With Kids.

14 News Photojournalist Bernado Malone was there to capture the magical moment.

“Our goal is to build relationships with kids,” Evansville Chief of Police Billy Bolin said. “And especially with kids where maybe they’re growing up in an area where they don’t like or trust the police. So we’re just trying to build some type of connection.”

Over 50 students in total will go on the trip, which is set for January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

