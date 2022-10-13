Evansville non-profit launches ‘Over The Edge’ fundraising campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second annual “Over The Edge” fundraiser was announced on Thursday.

“Granted” has once again partnered with CenterPoint Energy to raise money for children with life-threatening conditions and make their wishes come true.

The event will take place on April 29, and organizers hope to have even more repellers and guests present for the event. They hope to include twice as many food trucks, make the event a huge street festival and hopefully surpass last year’s 125 repellers.

”It’s one of those events that you came to and you’re caught on fire,” ____ said. “It just gave you enthusiasm for our community. You could just feel the love and support our community has for people and children in need and even if you don’t repel, we want people to come out because you’re gonna feel great about it.”

For those who are interested in becoming a repeller, registration is open and people who participate must raise $1,000.

Click here to sign up.

Registration also includes a $75 fee to begin fundraising.

