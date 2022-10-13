Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Crews respond to crash with extrication in Vanderburgh Co.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to an accident with...
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to an accident with extrication on Wednesday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to an accident with extrication on Wednesday night.

Dispatch says it happened near the intersection of Seminary Road and Bayou Creek Road.

The call originally came in around 9:09 p.m.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Three cars involved
Crash closes lanes of Lloyd Expressway
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville

Latest News

Evansville man arrested for multiple charges, including K9 assault
Evansville man arrested for multiple charges, including K9 assault
22 guns stolen from Evansville storage unit, police report says
22 guns stolen from Evansville storage unit, police report says
Evansville man arrested for multiple charges, including K9 assault
Evansville man arrested for multiple charges, including K9 assault
Hadi Shriners prepare for circus while activists question ethics
Hadi Shriners prepare for circus while activists question ethics