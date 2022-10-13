Dispatch: Crews respond to crash with extrication in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to an accident with extrication on Wednesday night.

Dispatch says it happened near the intersection of Seminary Road and Bayou Creek Road.

The call originally came in around 9:09 p.m.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story once more information is available.

