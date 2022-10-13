Deputy Hicks continues to improve after being shot in the line of duty

Birthday Club
Deputy Hicks improving one year after being shot in the line of duty
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - We have an update on Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks.

He was shot in the line of duty just over a year ago in New Harmony.

Just last weekend, Deputy Hicks was the Grand Marshal for the Fall Festival parade, but during the week, he and his wife live in Louisville so he can regain the strength to live a normal life again.

See how he’s doing here:

Newscast recording

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

