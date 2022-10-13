Deputies: Driver backs into EPD cruiser, drugs & gun found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after he was pulled over by deputies on Wednesday.

They say he was spotted speeding and switching lanes with no turn signal, so they stopped him.

Deputies say the driver, Rodney Kyle, II, pulled into a store parking lot on Highway 41, north of Baseline.

They say they could smell raw marijuana

Deputies say Kyle would not get out of the car, then put it in reverse and backed into a marked EPD car with activated emergency lights.

They say he tried to get away, but was boxed in. Deputies say Kyle then got out of car and ran through highway traffic before he was caught.

In his car, deputies say they found a gun and a trash bag with several baggies of marijuana. They say it was a total of more than four pounds.

Kyle’s charges in include resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, dealing marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

