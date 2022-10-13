Cornhole World Championship returning to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The American Cornhole Organization has landed on Owensboro as their destination for their 18th Annual World Championship.

It’s a spot the organization is very familiar with, holding an event every year, and ACO Announcer and Promoter Michael “Fin” Walter, a Louisville native, is excited to bring the competition back to the state of Kentucky.

“It’s right in the breadbasket for us as far as where a lot of our players come from. The costs associated with travel to Owensboro are very reasonable. The food and drink pricing is always great. The hotel pricing is always great, and there’s so much going on around Owensboro, and just since we were there for the Worlds 12, so much more,” says Walter.

As Walter states, the last time they were in Owensboro was “Worlds 12,” or for the 2012 World Championship.

He says it was a successful event back then, and Visit Owensboro Destination Manager Dave Kirk knows the event is going to have just as much of an economic impact in 2023 as it did in 2012.

“So there’s the actual athletes and the organizers,” explains Kirk, “probably well over 800 people that are going to be in town for almost a week, but then there’s also the fans that will come and see these people. They also stream it all over online, so you have great exposure all over the world to those who want to watch people playing cornhole, and there’s a large amount who actually do watch this.”

The event does more than just draw eyes to Owensboro though.

Kirk says their whole job is to put heads in beds, and this event will do just that.

“This is well north of a million dollars, and that’s a really conservative estimate, that that will bring in over just a couple of days here in Owensboro,” says Kirk.

For Walter and the ACO, the World Championship is serious business, and there’s a lot of reasons they’re glad the event is back in Owensboro.

“There’s 75,000 other reasons, and they’re all green. A $75,000 guaranteed purse on the line for this world championship,” says Walter.

Walter says sometime between July 25 and July 29, their Cornhole King or Queen will be crowned, and get to walk away with the spoils.

