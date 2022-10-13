Birthday Club
Affidavit: Man leads authorities on car chase, hits police dog in the head

Mykale Davis
Mykale Davis(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man with a federal warrant is now in jail after authorities say he ran from officers and struck a police dog against the side of the head.

According to an affidavit, Deputy U.S. Marshals were searching on the 1800 block of South Judson Avenue for 31-year-old Mykale Davis just before noon on Wednesday.

After a short time, authorities say officers with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force saw Davis exit a home, get in a car and drive away. The officers then followed the vehicle on Kentucky and Covert Avenue, where they attempted a felony stop.

The affidavit states that Davis continued driving, leading police on a chase that ended in an alley when he left the moving vehicle and ran away.

The Evansville Police Department arrived on scene with a K9 unit and began tracking Davis. Eventually, officials say the K9 apprehended Davis, who then hit the police dog across the head.

Davis was arrested and is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and striking a law enforcement animal.

