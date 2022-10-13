30-game unbeaten streak on the line as Memorial girls soccer preps for regionals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial girls soccer program began its state title defense in style this past weekend.

Memorial (18-0-1) took care of business in a 4-0 shutout victory over Gibson Southern on Saturday, earning the program’s third consecutive sectional crown to advance to the regional semifinals.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers are unbeaten over the last 30 games. This historic streak includes a postseason run to their fifth IHSAA state title in program history, which ranks as the second most championship wins among all teams in Indiana.

Now heading into regional play, coaches and players say they are staying humble and taking it one game at a time.

“Their maturity all season long and growth has surpassed all of our expectations,” Memorial head coach Angie Lensing said. “In fact, we continue during drills just being amazed at how hard they’re working, and they’re still level as well.”

“We obviously know what to do to get to that point and all the hard work it takes,” Memorial senior Ella Hamner said. “But each year it still feels amazing getting to that point and seeing all our hard work pay off.”

For some in the senior class, this postseason will mark the end of a career that dates back over a decade with their teammates.

“We’ve played with each other since we were 5 years old,” Memorial senior Emily Mattingly said. “So just to come in full circle has been a really surreal moment.”

“We’re continuing to play game by game,” Memorial senior Kennedy Neighbors said. “And play for each other and play as a team and continue what we did last year.”

The Tigers host Silver Creek in the 2A regional semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.

