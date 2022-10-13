14 News mourns loss of former News Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is sad to learn of the passing of our former News Director and friend, Scott Galloway.

An Owensboro native, Scott began working for WFIE in the late 80′s and worked up the ranks. He was a photojournalist, an assignment editor, and an assistant news director before he earned the position of News Director.

He led the newsroom with experience, passion, and compassion.

Scott left WFIE seven years ago to be the News Director at our sister station, WTOC, in Savannah, Georgia.

Several colleagues and former colleagues have stated they would not be where they are in life without Scott, and many have pointed out one of his most memorable qualities – his laugh.

We will continue to do the work of journalism in his honor and strive to live up to the legacy he leaves behind.

