Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - A teen is accused of selling drugs that killed one person and caused others to overdose.

An affidavit shows the woman overdosed on fentanyl.

A murder trial is underway in Fairfield, Illinois. The court moved outdoors to see the car connected to the case.

A trial date is set for the man accused of opening fire at a men’s homeless shelter.

This comes as renovations are nearly complete for the Harbor House.

Water is back on for the town of Winslow this morning.

Officials say multiple pipe problems came up after switching water supply to the shared Pike and Gibson county tank.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Sheriff: Deadly crash under investigation in Vanderburgh Co.
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville
Water supply restored in Winslow after power outage
Water supply restored in Winslow after outage
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Evansville man charged with child molesting
Evansville man charged with child molesting