Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A teen is accused of selling drugs that killed one person and caused others to overdose.

An affidavit shows the woman overdosed on fentanyl.

A murder trial is underway in Fairfield, Illinois. The court moved outdoors to see the car connected to the case.

A trial date is set for the man accused of opening fire at a men’s homeless shelter.

This comes as renovations are nearly complete for the Harbor House.

Water is back on for the town of Winslow this morning.

Officials say multiple pipe problems came up after switching water supply to the shared Pike and Gibson county tank.

