Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m.

The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off.

It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Ave. at an empty building next to a laundromat.

The building is being checked for structural integrity.

We’re told no gas lines were hit, and there doesn’t appear to be any electrical issues.

