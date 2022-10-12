Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m.
The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off.
It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Ave. at an empty building next to a laundromat.
The building is being checked for structural integrity.
We’re told no gas lines were hit, and there doesn’t appear to be any electrical issues.
