Traffic Alert: SR 61 closed due to water main break in Winslow

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say State Road 61 is closed due to a water main break.

They say the closure is located between North Street and Lafayette Street.

We are working to learn more about the situation, and will update this story as information becomes available.

