Traffic Alert: SR 61 closed due to water main break in Winslow

WINSLOW, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say State Road 61 is closed due to a water main break.

They say the closure is located between North Street and Lafayette Street.

We are working to learn more about the situation, and will update this story as information becomes available.

NEW: Water main break reported again in Winslow. https://t.co/G60Wcy7OLe — Tanner Holbrook (@Tanner14News) October 12, 2022

