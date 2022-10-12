Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use  KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months.

Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement.

A detour and signs will be set up.

Drivers can expect the work to last through December of 2022.

The bridge is located at mile point 1.413 over Rose Creek.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

