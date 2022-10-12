Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months.

Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement.

A detour and signs will be set up.

Drivers can expect the work to last through December of 2022.

The bridge is located at mile point 1.413 over Rose Creek.

