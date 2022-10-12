Birthday Club
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death

Jeremial Leach
Jeremial Leach(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of selling drugs that killed one person and caused others to overdose.

The affidavit for 18-year-old Jeremial Leach shows a 19-year-old woman died in June after she overdosed on fentanyl. Another person overdosed as well, but survived.

Detectives say phone records connect the drugs to Leach. They say he was using Snap Chat to sell drugs and guns, and he continued to do so after the woman’s death.

Police say another person overdosed on drugs provided by Leach in August. That woman survived, but the affidavit officers had to use Narcan to revive her. Police say she believed the pills were pain killers.

In October, detectives say a juvenile overdosed on fentanyl laced pills provided by Leach, who they say goes by Mel. The child also survived.

Police say, during his arrest, drugs, pills, a scale, a large amount of cash, and a gun were found at Leach’s home. They say some cash was inside a baby bottle on a child’s dresser, and some cell phones were found in cereal boxes.

