Showers, Scattered Storms

14 First Alert Forecast 10/11 10 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 70% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 70s behind mild southerly winds. The risk for a few severe thunderstorms has shifted southeast of the area. Tonight, showers likely early along with isolated storms as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Thursday, behind the cold front, sunny and cooler as high temperatures drop into the upper 60s. Breezy northwest winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour can be expected. Thursday night, mostly clear and colder as lows drop to 40-degrees.

Friday, sunny skies and breezy during the afternoon as high temps remain below normal in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

