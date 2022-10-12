Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Rain ending, sunshine returns for end of week

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Light rain fell, as forecast, across the Tri-State on Wednesday.  Most spots picked up a tenth of an inch or less as a cold front moved through.  Skies will clear on Wednesday night and lows will drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning.  Mostly sunny and brisk on Thursday with a high of 63.   Friday will be partly sunny with a high of 73.  Clouds will increase late Friday night and linger into the first half of the weekend.   Scattered showers will be possible again on Saturday and early Sunday.  Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s over the weekend, but will drop back into the lower 60s and upper 50s for the the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville
Three cars involved
Crash closes lanes of Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

10/12 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/12 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 10/11 10 p.m.
Showers, Isolated Storms
14 First Alert Forecast 10/11 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 10/11 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast Main Weather 10/11 4 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast Main Weather 10/11 4 p.m.