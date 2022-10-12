Rain ending, sunshine returns for end of week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Light rain fell, as forecast, across the Tri-State on Wednesday. Most spots picked up a tenth of an inch or less as a cold front moved through. Skies will clear on Wednesday night and lows will drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Mostly sunny and brisk on Thursday with a high of 63. Friday will be partly sunny with a high of 73. Clouds will increase late Friday night and linger into the first half of the weekend. Scattered showers will be possible again on Saturday and early Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s over the weekend, but will drop back into the lower 60s and upper 50s for the the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.