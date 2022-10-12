Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement.

The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane.

There will be no through traffic or marked detour.

Any updates for the closure will be posted on the KYTC Facebook page.

