Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement.

The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane.

There will be no through traffic or marked detour.

Any updates for the closure will be posted on the KYTC Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Three cars involved
Crash closes lanes of Lloyd Expressway
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville

Latest News

Accused murder suspect takes the stand in day 8 of trial
Ill. murder suspect takes the stand in day 8 of trial
Old National Events Plaza holds disability resource fair
Old National Events Plaza holds disability resource fair
Former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce Hargrave funeral
Former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce Hargrave funeral
Vehicle hits building in Evansville driver takes off
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off