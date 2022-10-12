Birthday Club
Old National Events Plaza holds disability resource fair

By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A disability resource fair was held at the Old National Events Plaza early Wednesday.

Disability Resources at the University of Southern Indiana partnered with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Advisory Board on Disability Services to offer a free workshop and job fair. The event started with a panel of employers, followed by a guest speaker, then ended with a job fair. The fair was aimed at potential employers.

”Well, we want to make sure that employers with disabilities want to work,” Human Relations Commission Executive Director Diane Clements-Boyd said. “They are valued employees as you heard in the panel discussions. They are great employees. They may need just some reasonable accommodations.”

The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Advisory Board on Disability Services meets on the first Friday of every month for those who are looking for more resources.

