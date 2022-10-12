Memorial boys soccer advances to 2A regional tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Tigers have been known as one of the powerhouse soccer clubs in the Tri-State

In the program’s existence, the Memorial boys have won 16 overall state championship titles, two of those were in back to back years in 2019 and 2020.

In this year’s postseason run, the Tigers only gave up one goal compared to their 11 made goals in three sectional games. In head coach Bill Vieth’s 37th year at the helm, he says his young team has built a solid identity.

I think at the base, our players work hard, they’re committed to the program, they’re committed to the team,” Vieth said. “Our goal at the end of the year is to play as long as we can, and we’ve extended that by winning sectionals, it was great. Some of these guys, it’s their first time winning a sectional, so the excitement for them is different than the excitement for some of the returning guys.”

“We don’t want to take anything too easily,” senior midfielder Brady Wynn said. “We know we can win, we just have to focus, work hard, and do it.”

Memorial hosts Washington in the IHSAA 2A Regional Semi-Final on Wednesday at 6 p.m..

