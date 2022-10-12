Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Memorial boys soccer advances to 2A regional tournament

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Tigers have been known as one of the powerhouse soccer clubs in the Tri-State

In the program’s existence, the Memorial boys have won 16 overall state championship titles, two of those were in back to back years in 2019 and 2020.

In this year’s postseason run, the Tigers only gave up one goal compared to their 11 made goals in three sectional games. In head coach Bill Vieth’s 37th year at the helm, he says his young team has built a solid identity.

I think at the base, our players work hard, they’re committed to the program, they’re committed to the team,” Vieth said. “Our goal at the end of the year is to play as long as we can, and we’ve extended that by winning sectionals, it was great. Some of these guys, it’s their first time winning a sectional, so the excitement for them is different than the excitement for some of the returning guys.”

“We don’t want to take anything too easily,” senior midfielder Brady Wynn said. “We know we can win, we just have to focus, work hard, and do it.”

Memorial hosts Washington in the IHSAA 2A Regional Semi-Final on Wednesday at 6 p.m..

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Sheriff: Deadly crash under investigation in Vanderburgh Co.
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville
Water supply restored in Winslow after power outage
Water supply restored in Winslow after outage
Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving
Three cars involved
Crash closes lanes of Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

Memorial boys soccer sectional champions
Memorial boys soccer sect champions
White Sox 2022 Minor League Player of the Year, per Baseball America
Colson Montgomery’s Minor League year in review, from Low-A to Double-A
Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 8
POTW weeks 8 nominees
POTW week 8 nominees