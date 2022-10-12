Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville
Three cars involved
Crash closes lanes of Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
SR 61 closed after water main break in Winslow, water back off
SR 61 closed after water main break in Winslow, water back off
Jury moves outside to see suspect’s car on day 7 of Ill. murder trial
Jury moves outside to see suspect’s car on day 7 of Ill. murder trial
SR 61 closed after water main break in Winslow, water back off
SR 61 closed after water main break in Winslow, water back off
Jasper celebrates winning ‘Strongest Town’ competition
Jasper celebrates winning ‘Strongest Town’ competition