Jasper celebrates winning ‘Strongest Town’ competition

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Jasper is celebrating after its win of the “Strongest Town” competition.

They say the celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium.

President of Strong Towns, Charles Marohn Jr. will be speaking at the event.

Officials say you can also grab food at the downtown Chowdown before or after the presentation.

The event is open to the public.

