Henderson man indicted by federal grand jury for fentanyl OD deaths

Elijah Lovell
Elijah Lovell(Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green has indicted a Henderson man for distribution of fentanyl causing two separate deaths.

Authorities say, between December 27, 2021, and January 31, 2022, 19-year-old Elijah Lovell distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death on one person, then another person on May 5, 2022.

[Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash]

If convicted, Lovell faces a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

A federal district court judge will determine the sentencing.

