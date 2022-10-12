Future of “WeTip” service faces uncertainty in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The future of Vanderburgh County’s anonymous crime tip line is up in the air.

In January, a new prosecutor will take office, and both candidates have expressed interest in getting rid of WeTip.

The hotline was put in place back in 2013 by current Vanderburgh County prosecutor Nick Hermann.

In an NAACP forum last Thursday, both prosecutor candidates Jon Schaefer and Diana Moers said they worry the cost outweighs the benefit of WeTip.

“You can’t just do something just because it looks good, you do things that are right for the county on a cost versus benefit basis,” Schaefer said.

“It’s a multiplying force, it’s something that makes everything that everybody does better. It doesn’t replace somebody investigating, it doesn’t replace an officer on the street, but what it does is give them more information,” Hermann said.

Hermann says even if a tip isn’t solving a crime, it’s providing investigators with crucial information.

“Maybe some questions to ask in an interview, or where to go look for a gun or where to find a body,” Hermann said.

According to logs provided by the prosecutor’s office, roughly 1,000 tips were submitted in 2021. However, almost every tip has “no action taken” — or something similar — in the comments.

Both Moers and Schaefer say after taking office, they would check with law enforcement to see if they think WeTip is useful before making any final decision.

But Hermann has a different outlook on the service.

“WeTip doesn’t solve cases in and of itself. What it does is it provides information to investigative agencies and helps them do their job more efficiently and better,” Hermann said.

While Hermann didn’t disclose the exact amount the county pays for WeTip each year, he says it comes out of the Joint Drug Task Force budget.

That is a government agency, so WeTip is funded through taxpayer money.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.