EVSC hosting Options Fair for upcoming high school students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will host a high school “Options Fair” on Thursday.

The event will be held at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The fair will provide eighth graders and their families with a better understanding of the options that are available to them in which they can enroll. The Options Fair will include Informational booths with each program conducting two 20-minute presentations.

“Well, we want to make sure all of our families here in the EVSC know about everything we have to offer,” EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg said. “Because we hear time and again from people that have had great school experiences, but they said back when I was in school I wish there would have been these kind of programs.”

Woebkenberg says students who participate in one of the half-day innovative programs can still participate in extracurricular activities at their home school.

