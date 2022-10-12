Evansville man charged with child molesting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail child molesting and intimidation charges

49-year-old Mario Dejournett was booked Tuesday shortly after 10 a.m.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to court records, a warrant has been issued for his arrest since September 28.

An affidavit shows eight counts of child molesting, but court records show three counts and one count of intimidation.

The affidavit shows two young victims were interviewed at Holly’s House.

