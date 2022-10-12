Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville man charged with child molesting

Mario Dejournett
Mario Dejournett(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail child molesting and intimidation charges

49-year-old Mario Dejournett was booked Tuesday shortly after 10 a.m.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to court records, a warrant has been issued for his arrest since September 28.

An affidavit shows eight counts of child molesting, but court records show three counts and one count of intimidation.

The affidavit shows two young victims were interviewed at Holly’s House.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Zachary Parksey
Evansville bar stabbing victim identified, suspect facing murder charge
59-year-old Lewis Bonds
Affidavit: Man arrested for driving semi-truck drunk, damages property
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
Ghost kitchen industry expected to continue to grow, many kitchens located in Evansville
Ghost kitchen industry expected to continue to grow, many kitchens located in Evansville

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
Traffic backed up on Evansville's west side
Traffic backed up on Evansville’s west side due to flashing traffic light
Day 7 of murder trial
Jury moves outside to see suspect’s car on day 7 of Ill. murder trial
Park officials say Garvin Park is overcrowded with geese
Park officials say Garvin Park is overcrowded with geese