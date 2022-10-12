Evansville food truck back in business after fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fat Cat’s Bar-B-Que is back in business with a new, larger food truck. Food truck owner, Victor Henry says his previous truck burned down several months ago.

[Previous Story: Food truck catches fire in Evansville]

“It’s real exciting to be back here,” said Henry. “Ya know to be making some more money so I can pay my bills. It feels just awesome. It’s awesome pulling in.”

The Fat Cat’s BBQ food truck can be found in the Covert Avenue Metro PCS parking lot. Henry says he’s experienced back to back tragedy, but now he get’s a chance to turn over a new leaf.

“First cancer first part of the year, then ya know trailer burned down,” said Henry. ”So I really been hit hard this year but through the grace of God you know I pull through it ya know.”

Customers and friends started a go fund me moments after the fire in July. Henry says he has them to thank for his new Bar-B-Que food truck.

[previous: Evansville man recovering after business burns down recovers]

“It was a long road, struggle you know because, everything that I put into this,” said Henry. “Most of it comes from the go to fund.”

Henry says he is hoping this new-found space will come with more customers and catering opportunities.

“Before I got burnt down I had pretty good clientele so hopefully everybody will come and support me,” said Henry.

Henry says the “World Famous Bar-B-Que” menu is the same - pulled pork, ribs, smoked chicken with 2 sides to a plate. Henry says he’s hoping to expand his menu soon.

