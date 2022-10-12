Birthday Club
Evansville firefighters and EMTs honored for Wendy’s medic rescue

By Travis Onyett
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters and EMTs were honored for their successful rescue on a medic run.

On July 1, first responders were called to Wendy’s on Lincoln Avenue for an unresponsive customer. Paramedics say they were able to assess the patient and save him from cardiac death. Megan Berg, an EMT, was on scene assisting the first responders. She says she’s thankful for the patient’s recovery and to work along side her team.

“It just shows us why we truly do this job. A lot of the times, we don’t have these outcomes,” says Berg. “This is very rare. It does boost my confidence and gives me that will to keep going.”

A total of seven people were recognized; four firefighters, two EMTs, and a Wendy’s employee.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

