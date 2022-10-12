Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DCSO seeking to identify three theft suspects

DCSO seeking to identify three theft suspects
DCSO seeking to identify three theft suspects(Source: Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify three people that deputies say were involved in a theft from Rural King earlier this week.

DCSO officials say these suspects stole $1500 in merchandise.

Deputies described the suspect’s vehicle as a black Jeep Compass.

If you know the identities of any of these people, officials urge you to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Three cars involved
Crash closes lanes of Lloyd Expressway
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville

Latest News

CenterPoint tells customers to expect higher gas bills this winter
Elijah Lovell
Henderson man indicted by federal grand jury for fentanyl OD deaths
Vehicle crashes into building in Evansville
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating