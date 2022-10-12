DCSO seeking to identify three theft suspects

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify three people that deputies say were involved in a theft from Rural King earlier this week.

DCSO officials say these suspects stole $1500 in merchandise.

Deputies described the suspect’s vehicle as a black Jeep Compass.

If you know the identities of any of these people, officials urge you to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

