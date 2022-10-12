CenterPoint tells customers to expect higher gas bills this winter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy is encouraging customers to get ready to manage natural gas bills for the upcoming heating season.

Officials say customers will likely see an increase in their natural gas bills, when compared to those of last winter, due to natural gas market conditions.

This year, based upon expected natural gas commodity costs and normal winter weather, officials say customers can expect to pay on average $150 a month, over the 5-month heating season of November through March.

By comparison, last year’s average bill amount for the 5-month period was around $145 a month.

“With the increase in natural gas prices, assuming our region experiences normal weather this heating season, customers should expect an incremental increase in their bills,” said Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Gas. “While energy market prices have continued to rise over the last year, offsets such as the completion of the recovery of charges associated with Winter Storm Uri will likely help customers not experience the significant increase of last winter season.”

Officials say CenterPoint Energy utilities are not allowed to markup, nor profit, from the purchase and sale of natural gas.

CenterPoint Energy has several payment assistance options as well as energy-saving tips and energy efficiency programs to help.

Energy Assistance Program (EAP): State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median income should visit their local community action agency to sign up for the EAP. To apply for the EAP, customers should call 1-800-872-0371 to locate their nearest community action agency. Customers may also apply any time at the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority website at State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median income should visit their local community action agency to sign up for the EAP. To apply for the EAP, customers should call 1-800-872-0371to locate their nearest community action agency. Customers may also apply any time at the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority website at www.EAP.ihcda.in.gov

Universal Service Program (USP): All eligible natural gas heating customers who apply and qualify for EAP will automatically be enrolled in the USP, which provides additional gas bill reductions that range from 15 to 32 percent of the total bill received (not including EAP benefits) in the months of December through May. The USP, which has been in place since 2005 is the result of a collaborative effort by CenterPoint Energy, Citizens Energy Group, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, Citizens Action Coalition and a group representing industrial customers.

Due Date Extension and Payment Arrangement: These are two free offerings which are available to customers in need of a special payment plan on a temporary basis in order to keep service connected and manage energy costs.

Energy efficiency resources: CenterPoint Energy offers energy efficiency tips, appliance rebates and energy-saving tools to help customers lower their natural gas bills. All Indiana residential and small commercial natural gas customers are eligible. Visit CenterPoint Energy offers energy efficiency tips, appliance rebates and energy-saving tools to help customers lower their natural gas bills. All Indiana residential and small commercial natural gas customers are eligible. Visit www.centerpointenergy.com/smartsavings or call 1-866-240-8476 for a list of rebates, qualifying appliances and energy efficiency tips.

Budget Bill: Under this billing plan, a customer’s estimated costs for a year of gas service are spread in equal monthly bill amounts for the year. This leveling of monthly bill amounts reduces the need to pay the full amount in the winter and spreads some of those higher bill charges into the non-heating months. Amounts are adjusted each summer for actual costs, and the customer’s credit or amount due rolls into the next Budget Bill payment for the next 12-month period. Customers can enroll for free on : Under this billing plan, a customer’s estimated costs for a year of gas service are spread in equal monthly bill amounts for the year. This leveling of monthly bill amounts reduces the need to pay the full amount in the winter and spreads some of those higher bill charges into the non-heating months. Amounts are adjusted each summer for actual costs, and the customer’s credit or amount due rolls into the next Budget Bill payment for the next 12-month period. Customers can enroll for free on www.centerpointenergy.com or by calling 1-800-227-1376.

CenterPoint Energy will also be participating in the City of Evansville’s recently scheduled Access to Service Fairs, which will be hosted throughout the upcoming winter heating season. Company representatives will be onsite to speak with customers and provide resources.

“We recognize the financial hardships our customers may be facing this heating season, and we want to encourage them to contact us for options to assist in managing costs prior to their first high bill of the heating season,” said Babcock. “Additionally, customers needing further financial assistance can apply for programs available through our local community action agencies and local non-profits.”

