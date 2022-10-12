Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline Brady-McGinnis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Wednesday identified the victim of Tuesday’s attack as Jean McGuire.

Authorities say McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m.

Police say McGuire was unconscious when officers found her and that she was taken to a hospital for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

In addition to having served on the school committee, McGuire in 1966 helped found the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, which sends Boston students of color to suburban schools.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Vanderburgh County Deputies investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.
Victim identified in deadly crash in Vanderburgh Co., officials investigating
Jeremial Leach
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville
Three cars involved
Crash closes lanes of Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South...
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
CenterPoint tells customers to expect higher gas bills this winter
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline...
Civil rights activists attacked while walking her dog