Ind. candidates for U.S. Senate taking part in debate

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) -The Indiana Debate Commission is hosting a debate in Indianapolis among three U.S. Senate Candidates.

You can see the debate starting at 6 p.m. Central. on Oct. 16.

The feed is provided by the Indiana Debate Commission.

Republican Senator Todd Young, Democrat Thomas McDermott, and Libertarian James Sceniak are all answering questions that have submitted by the public.

The Commission says this will be the only Senate debate before the general election on November 8.

