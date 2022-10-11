Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breaking overnight, crews battled a house fire in Evansville.

Dispatch says it took crews about an hour to get the flames tapped out.

We’re about a month away from Election Day.

If you’re planning on heading to the polls, make sure you’re registered. Tuesday is the last day to register to vote.

Several people are dead, dozens hurt following the latest Russian missile strike to hit Ukraine.

It prompted an emergency session at the U.N.

Pink Energy files for Chapter Seven Bankruptcy.

Several customers reported issues with their systems and now they say they’re stuck in a limbo.

