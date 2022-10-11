Trial date set for man accused of Henderson mass shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A trial date was set for the Henderson man authorities say opened fire at a men’s homeless shelter.

According to county court clerk , 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs will go on trial August 15.

Back in August, Gibbs was charged with two counts of murder following that mass shooting at Harbor House in Henderson.

Officials say Gibbs had been a resident at the shelter for about a year.

