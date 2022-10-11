Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Trial date set for man accused of Henderson mass shooting

Kenneth Gibbs.
Kenneth Gibbs.(Henderson County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A trial date was set for the Henderson man authorities say opened fire at a men’s homeless shelter.

According to county court clerk , 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs will go on trial August 15.

Back in August, Gibbs was charged with two counts of murder following that mass shooting at Harbor House in Henderson.

Officials say Gibbs had been a resident at the shelter for about a year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Zachary Parksey
Evansville bar stabbing victim identified, suspect facing murder charge
59-year-old Lewis Bonds
Affidavit: Man arrested for driving semi-truck drunk, damages property
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
Ghost kitchen industry expected to continue to grow, many kitchens located in Evansville
Ghost kitchen industry expected to continue to grow, many kitchens located in Evansville

Latest News

Mo’s House reopening after murder incident
Mo’s House reopening after murder incident
Blue Moon Ballroom stopping all operations, officials say
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge
State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed
Senator Rand Paul visiting western Ky.