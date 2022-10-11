Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for week eight.

Jonas Burnett, RB, Reitz: Burnett was all over the field recording 15 carries for 122 yards rushing, one catch for 28 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers 41-12 win over Bosse to make Reitz the 2022 SIAC champions. It was their first outright title since 2010.

Liam Stone, QB, North Posey: Stone had 10 carries for 150 yards and completed 5-of-6 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings 28-13 win over Mount Vernon.

Reid Schroeder, RB, Southridge: Schroeder made some noise for the Raiders with 17 carries for 74 yards and four touchdowns in their 35-7 win over rival Heritage Hills.

Jaheim Williams, RB, Henderson County: Williams did a little bit of everything in the Colonels 62-28 win over Apollo. He had five carries for 101 yards, caught four passes for 120 yards, ran in three touchdowns, and had an interception.

