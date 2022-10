VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Deputies are investigating crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd.

It happened before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Sheriff confirms someone has died.

They say the driver ran into some trees.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies ask driver to avoid the area.

