Senator Rand Paul visiting western Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Senator Rand Paul is visiting parts of western Kentucky on Tuesday.

Officials say he is set to visit several areas including Owensboro. Henderson, Beaver Dam and Sebree.

Those visits are set to start in the morning and stretch throughout the afternoon.

Officials say he’ll be meeting with Kentuckians and local law enforcement.

The republican senator will be up against democrat Charles Booker in the November election.

